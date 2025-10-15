Master of Energy Transition and Sustainability (METS)

The METS program is tailored for individuals holding a BA or a BS degree in a quantitative major (engineering or science) from an accredited institution. The degree will also be of value to professionals currently in the traditional energy field to allow them to retool their skills to join the global workforce in the areas of the Energy Transition, ideally those with a science or engineering background.

Houston plays a significant role in shaping the future of energy transition and sustainability as a global energy hub. Its diverse energy landscape, which includes oil and gas, renewables, and emerging technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture and sequestration, offers a comprehensive learning experience that prepares students for various career paths within the energy sector. Thanks to the city’s energy ecosystem, students can connect directly with industry professionals, opening doors for internships, job placements, and collaborations to enhance their learning and career prospects. Pursuing a Master’s in Energy Transition and Sustainability in Houston can provide access to these diverse career paths. Students studying in this dynamic environment can contribute to global energy challenges and impact the world’s energy future.

To learn more about the METS program, check out the program requirements and read about our faculty:

Application Requirements

B.S. or B.A. degree in a quantitative field from an accredited institution (Minimum GPA 3.0)

GRE (Strongly recommended but not required for applications)

TOEFL/ IELTS for applicants whose native language is not English

Three letters of recommendation

Official transcripts

Application fee: $85

Spring 2026 Application Deadline: October 15, 2025

October 15, 2025 Fall 2026 Application Deadline: February 15, 2026

Tuition

For the 2025-2026 academic year, the tuition rate at Rice University is $1,907 per credit hour, totaling $59,100 for the full 31-credit-hour program requirement. In addition to tuition, graduate students are required to pay annual fees, which for 2024-2025 are $730, with the possibility of future adjustments. Health insurance is mandatory for all students, and you can either enroll in the university's plan or provide your own coverage. For more information about Rice University's healthcare policy, please visit studenthealthinsurance.rice.edu.

Info Sessions

Want to learn more about the Master of Energy Transition and Sustainability before applying? Join us for an info session webinar hosted by Michael Wong and Julia Morgan, director/s of METS at Rice University.

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at 7:00 PM (CST)

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM (CST)

After you've reviewed the program and application requirements, you are ready to begin your application to Rice University. The Fall Application Deadline is February 15th and the Spring Application Deadline is October 15th.

Contact Us

For additional information, please email us at mets@rice.edu.

Curriculum

The General Announcements (GA) is the official Rice curriculum for the Master of Energy Transition and Sustainability degree. If there is a discrepancy between the GA and any other websites or publications, the GA shall prevail as the authoritative source. Program Requirements.